Great news for fans in Spain since the*Transformers Tribute Sets And Primitive Optimus Prime Are Available Online in Spain. The figures can be ordered online via El Corte Ingles Website
*right now as exclusives of this store. The Transformers Tribute: Optimus Prime & Orion Pax (re-issue of WFC Deluxe Optimus Prime and remold/repaint of TR Kup) can be found here
for*52,95 (63,18 US Dollars). The Transformers Tribute Bumblebee Evolution 3-pack which contains three versions of Bumblebee: Movie 1: 1977 Chevrolet Camaro (2007 Movie Deluxe), Movie 4: 1967 Chevrolet Camaro (AOE Deluxe High Octane) and Movie 5: 2016 Custom Chevrolet » Continue Reading.
