Today, 11:20 AM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,266
Transformers Tribute Sets And Primitive Optimus Prime Available Online in Spain


Great news for fans in Spain since the*Transformers Tribute Sets And Primitive Optimus Prime Are Available Online in Spain. The figures can be ordered online via El Corte Ingles Website*right now as exclusives of this store. The Transformers Tribute: Optimus Prime &#38; Orion Pax (re-issue of WFC Deluxe Optimus Prime and remold/repaint of TR Kup) can be found here for*52,95 (63,18 US Dollars). The Transformers Tribute Bumblebee Evolution 3-pack which contains three versions of Bumblebee: Movie 1: 1977 Chevrolet Camaro (2007 Movie Deluxe), Movie 4: 1967 Chevrolet Camaro (AOE Deluxe High Octane) and Movie 5: 2016 Custom Chevrolet &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Tribute Sets And Primitive Optimus Prime Available Online in Spain appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



