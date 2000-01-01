Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:08 PM   #1
Chigimus
Robot Master
Join Date: Jan 2014
Location: Calgary, AB
Posts: 752
WTB: DX9 Mightron or MakeToys Despotron
Many of you want or already getting MP-36. I'm not on the same boat which means your loss of interest in either of the previous stand-ins are my gain!

Send me a PM or post in this thread if my inbox is full with what you're asking for your Mightron or Despotron if you're getting rid of him from your collection. Thanks!
Old Today, 10:22 PM   #2
zirew_85
Generation 2
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: vancouver
Posts: 196
Re: WTB: DX9 Mightron or MakeToys Despotron
Would you be interested in Apollyon?
