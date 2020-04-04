Hasbro China Netflix War For Cybertron: Siege Hotlink, Megatron, Hound And Sideswipe
The official Hasbro China Weibo account*have uploaded a very nice set of images of the new*Netflix War For Cybertron: Siege Hotlink, Megatron, Hound And Sideswipe*for your viewing pleasure. These are high quality pictures that let us see each detail and new paint application on these new special redecos inspired by the new Transformers series that will debut via Netflix this year. Not much left to say, click on the bar to see all the mirrored images on this news post and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!
