Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Hasbro China Netflix War For Cybertron: Siege Hotlink, Megatron, Hound And Sideswipe
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,512
Hasbro China Netflix War For Cybertron: Siege Hotlink, Megatron, Hound And Sideswipe


The official Hasbro China Weibo account*have uploaded a very nice set of images of the new*Netflix War For Cybertron: Siege Hotlink, Megatron, Hound And Sideswipe*for your viewing pleasure. These are high quality pictures that let us see each detail and new paint application on these new special redecos inspired by the new Transformers series that will debut via Netflix this year. Not much left to say, click on the bar to see all the mirrored images on this news post and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!

The post Hasbro China Netflix War For Cybertron: Siege Hotlink, Megatron, Hound And Sideswipe New Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:23 PM   #2
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
UsernamePrime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 101
Re: Hasbro China Netflix War For Cybertron: Siege Hotlink, Megatron, Hound And Sidesw
Wervenom does it better than China
UsernamePrime is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformer G1 Reflector Microx Camera
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Siege War For Cybertron EXCLUSIVE Netflix Decepticon Scrapface MISB
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Siege War For Cybertron EXCLUSIVE Netflix Decepticon Mirage MISB
Transformers
Transformers g1 omnibot Camshaft 90% complete vintage 1984 Canadian mail away
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars Victorion COMPLETE
Transformers
Transformers g1 omnibot Downshift 95% complete vintage 1984 Canadian mail away
Transformers
Transformers g1 Autobot Jazz 100% complete vintage 1984 with accessories

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:29 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.