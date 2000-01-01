Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Canadian TCG Sites
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:21 PM   #1
MahtimusPrime09
FIRRIB
Join Date: Jun 2015
Location: Montreal, Quebec
Posts: 312
Canadian TCG Sites
Hey guys and gals! Hope everyone is staying safe out there.

Does anyone know of or have an idea of any Canadian websites that sell TCG cards? I was interested in buying a booster box (Wave 4 preferably) but I’m having trouble finding more than a couple of sites in Canada. Obviously I’m looking for a good price but I feel shipping could be the deciding factor. Cheapest I could see when I searched was around 150$.

Anyone have any ideas? Or even ideas of American sites that sell for cheap, making the conversion easier to swallow.

Cheers!
__________________
Hear me and rejoice! Smile... even in poverty, you have become children of Hasbro.

My Sales Thread

My Want List

My Feedback Page
MahtimusPrime09 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:29 PM   #2
OldOfflineMan
Beast Machine
OldOfflineMan's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Aug 2018
Location: Toronto
Posts: 446
Re: Canadian TCG Sites
I bought a bunch of Pokemon cards for my kids from the American site trollandtoad.com. The cards are pretty cheap when buying multiples of specific ones and shipping isn't bad either. I don't know what shipping would be if you're buying boxes of the stuff though.
__________________
Feedback | For Sale | Wants | Collection
OldOfflineMan is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformer G1 Reflector Microx Camera
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Siege War For Cybertron EXCLUSIVE Netflix Decepticon Scrapface MISB
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Siege War For Cybertron EXCLUSIVE Netflix Decepticon Mirage MISB
Transformers
Transformers g1 omnibot Camshaft 90% complete vintage 1984 Canadian mail away
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars Victorion COMPLETE
Transformers
Transformers g1 omnibot Downshift 95% complete vintage 1984 Canadian mail away
Transformers
Transformers g1 Autobot Jazz 100% complete vintage 1984 with accessories

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:29 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.