Canadian TCG Sites Hey guys and gals! Hope everyone is staying safe out there.



Does anyone know of or have an idea of any Canadian websites that sell TCG cards? I was interested in buying a booster box (Wave 4 preferably) but I’m having trouble finding more than a couple of sites in Canada. Obviously I’m looking for a good price but I feel shipping could be the deciding factor. Cheapest I could see when I searched was around 150$.



Anyone have any ideas? Or even ideas of American sites that sell for cheap, making the conversion easier to swallow.



