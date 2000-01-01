|
Canadian TCG Sites
Hey guys and gals! Hope everyone is staying safe out there.
Does anyone know of or have an idea of any Canadian websites that sell TCG cards? I was interested in buying a booster box (Wave 4 preferably) but I’m having trouble finding more than a couple of sites in Canada. Obviously I’m looking for a good price but I feel shipping could be the deciding factor. Cheapest I could see when I searched was around 150$.
Anyone have any ideas? Or even ideas of American sites that sell for cheap, making the conversion easier to swallow.
Cheers!