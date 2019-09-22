Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Cyberverse: Power Of The Spark Wave 2 Spark Armor Battle Class And Wave 1 Spark Armor


Thank to 2005 Boards member Nevermore for reporting in our forums that the new*Cyberverse: Power Of The Spark Wave 2 Spark Armor Battle Class And Wave 1 Spark Armor Ultra Class*are out in Germany. Spark Armor Battle Class*Ratchet &#38; Blizzard Breaker and*Shockwave &#38; Solar Shot were spotted at*Smyths in Duisburg-Meiderich. Additionally, the new Spark Armor Ultra Class*Optimus Prime &#38; Sky Turbine and*Megatron &#38; Chopper Cut*were spotted at*Galeria Kaufhof inside the Centro shopping mall in Oberhausen. Still no sign of their wave partner Bumblebee &#38; Ocean Storm, but Battle Class Ratchet &#38; Blizzard Breaker was found at the same store. Happy &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Cyberverse: Power Of The Spark Wave 2 Spark Armor Battle Class And Wave 1 Spark Armor Ultra Class Out In Germany appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
