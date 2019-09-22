|
Cyberverse: Power Of The Spark Wave 2 Spark Armor Battle Class And Wave 1 Spark Armor
Thank to 2005 Boards member Nevermore for reporting in our forums that the new*Cyberverse: Power Of The Spark Wave 2 Spark Armor Battle Class And Wave 1 Spark Armor Ultra Class*are out in Germany. Spark Armor Battle Class*Ratchet & Blizzard Breaker and*Shockwave & Solar Shot were spotted at*Smyths in Duisburg-Meiderich. Additionally, the new Spark Armor Ultra Class*Optimus Prime & Sky Turbine and*Megatron & Chopper Cut*were spotted at*Galeria Kaufhof inside the Centro shopping mall in Oberhausen. Still no sign of their wave partner Bumblebee & Ocean Storm, but Battle Class Ratchet & Blizzard Breaker was found at the same store. Happy » Continue Reading.
