Magic Square Toys Light Of Justice MS-B18S Death Color And MS-B18B Dark Black (Legend

The Legends scaled market is sure a very competitive one, with several products and alternatives for collectos. Now, Magic Square Toys has shared, via Weibo , images of the next variants of their Legends scale*Light Of Justice (G1 Optimus Prime):*MS-B18S Death Color And MS-B18B Dark Black.* MS-B18S Death Color is based in Optimus Prime’s death scene in the classic 1986 Transformers animated movie, with dark and faded colors.*MS-B18B Dark Black*is the respective Nemesis Prime/Black Convoy repaint of this mold, and you know an evil prime is always welcomed into any collection. You can now check all the images after the » Continue Reading. The post Magic Square Toys Light Of Justice MS-B18S Death Color And MS-B18B Dark Black (Legends Scale G1 Optimus Prime) Variants appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM