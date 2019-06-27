|
Transformers Cyberverse: Power Of The Spark Warrior Optimus Prime & Starscream 2-pack
Thanks to 2005 Boards member*monkeydluffy*for giving us the heads up that the Transformers Cyberverse: Power Of The Spark Warrior Optimus Prime & Starscream 2-pack*is out At UK Retail. This pack, with unchanged Warrior class Optimus Prime & Starscream figures from the first release, was spotted at Tesco and it’s also available at Tesco’s website
. While the figures have no discernible differences to their original releases, there is a small packaging variant. As noticed by our very own Nevermore,*the box does not have the 35th anniversary logo that was seen in our first stock images
. Happy hunting!
