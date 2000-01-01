Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:44 PM   #1
Transbot90210
Crossover
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,480
Takara MP Dinobot
You're welcome
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: image.jpg Views: 10 Size: 12.5 KB ID: 36770  
Old Today, 09:45 PM   #2
RNSrobot
Animated
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Edmonton AB
Posts: 1,697
Re: Takara MP Dinobot
Fuuuuuuuuck.

I am so excited to see how they engineer his conversion. I assume a fake chest a la Cheetor (which is fine). Man I hope he's primal sized!!
Old Today, 09:45 PM   #3
Transbot90210
Crossover
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,480
Re: Takara MP Dinobot
Second image
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: image.jpg Views: 6 Size: 14.5 KB ID: 36771  
Old Today, 09:46 PM   #4
Transbot90210
Crossover
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,480
Re: Takara MP Dinobot
Third image
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: image.jpg Views: 2 Size: 11.9 KB ID: 36772  
Old Today, 09:49 PM   #5
Transbot90210
Crossover
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,480
Re: Takara MP Dinobot
Full clear image
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: image.jpg Views: 7 Size: 11.2 KB ID: 36773  
Old Today, 09:53 PM   #6
down_shift
Moderator
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Burlington
Posts: 4,702
Re: Takara MP Dinobot
There is already an existing thread for MP discussions.
