|
Masterpiece Dinobot ? New CGI renders from Tokyo Toy Show Booklet
TFW2005 user Type-R*has shared tweets from the Tokyo Toy Show 2017 attendants*@Gadepon @makorinproducer
* showing photographs of the booklet with the upcoming toys which include CGI renders of the Masterpiece Dinobot. Click on the bar to see the pictures and join to the discussion at the 2005 Boards.
The post Masterpiece Dinobot – New CGI renders from Tokyo Toy Show Booklet
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th