Today, 08:20 PM
Super_Megatron
Power Rangers Movie Battle Zords Released in Canada
Thanks to AFN member joshimus we now know that the *Power Rangers Movie Battle Zords * have been released in Canada! The initial report comes from...

GotBot
Re: Power Rangers Movie Battle Zords Released in Canada
This is only reported now? Interesting, they've been out here a few weeks, I didn't think to mention it Cuz...Meh...Power Rangers. Now I wish I hadda..
