RaidenisOP Plastic Spark Join Date: Feb 2014 Location: Calgary Alberta Posts: 589

Re: "Drooling Over Toys" online store ? I've bought from them locally here in Calgary, with local pick up. Dalton who runs the store is a great guy, very nice to deal with.



I can't give a statement on how they are to order online and have products shipped but I definitely can vouch for Dalton and the legitimacy of the company.

Current Wants

Kreo Menasor and Computron sets

Wings and shell pieces for 25th Unicron







Feedback Thread __________________