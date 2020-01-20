|
Transformers Earthrise Wave 1 Voyager Found At US Retail
The Earthrise hunt continues! Twitter user*@vicegripx
*found the new*Earthrise Wave 1 Voyager Hoist*at*Target in Tacoma, Washington. Time to dash to your local Target stores to try to grab some new Earthrise figures for your collection. Their wave partner Starscream (Earth mode) should be out too. We finally can report that all* Earthrise Wave 1 classe have bee spotted at US retail. We had previously reported Micromasters
, Deluxe Class
and*Leader class
. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images including some in-hand images of Hoist. Happy hunting one and all!
The post Transformers Earthrise Wave 1 Voyager Found At US Retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con 2020
will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.