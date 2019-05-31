Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 42,803
Transformers: Generations Select Red Wing In-Hand Images


Thanks to Kevin Liu, we can share for you some great in-hand images of the Transformers: Generations Select Red Wing for your viewing pleasure. This figure was first accidentally leaked in the Generations Select Combat Hero Megatron listing. Red Wing is a red Seeker who originally had a brief participation in the Botcon 2013 Machine Wars Termination comic. As many fans were expecting, this a redeco of Siege Voyager Starscream. It's nice to finally see a figure of one of the less-known Seekers, and it will sure be a nice addition to your collections.

The post Transformers: Generations Select Red Wing In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



