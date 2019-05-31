|
Transformers: Generations Select Red Wing In-Hand Images
Thanks to Kevin Liu,*we can share for you some great in-hand images of the*Transformers: Generations Select Red Wing for your viewing pleasure. This figure was first*accidentally leaked in the Generations Select Combat Hero Megatron listing.*Red Wing*is a red Seeker who originally had a brief participation in the Botcon 2013 Machine Wars Termination comic. As many fans were expecting, this a redeco of Siege Voyager Starscream. It’s nice to finally see a figure of one of the less-known Seekers, and it will sure be a nice addition to your collections. Check all the images attached to this news post, as well » Continue Reading.
