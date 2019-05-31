Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,803

Transformers: Generations Select Red Wing In-Hand Images



Thanks to Kevin Liu,*we can share for you some great in-hand images of the*Transformers: Generations Select Red Wing for your viewing pleasure. This figure was first*accidentally leaked in the Generations Select Combat Hero Megatron listing.*Red Wing*is a red Seeker who originally had a brief participation in the Botcon 2013 Machine Wars Termination comic. As many fans were expecting, this a redeco of Siege Voyager Starscream. It’s nice to finally see a figure of one of the less-known Seekers, and it will sure be a nice addition to your collections. Check all the images attached to this news post, as well



Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.



