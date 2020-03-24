|
Takara Tomy Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-38+ Burning Convoy In-Hand Images
Via TransFans
and Twitter user P1nG
we can share for your new in-hands images of*Takara Tomy*Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-38+ Burning Convoy. This new red redeco of the popular Masterpiece Optimus Primal mold is inspired by his power up mode seen in the Japanese exclusive Beast Wars II movie. The figure sure looks different and unique, and it’s made of several clear parts, so you have to be careful when transforming it. Burning Convoy should be ready to ship, and you can still order yours via our sponsors links below. Check the mirrored images after the jump and then » Continue Reading.
