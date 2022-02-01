Thanks to 2005 Boards member*TRUSkid, we can confirm our first US sighting of the new*Transformers Studio Series SS-77 Deluxe Transformers: N.E.S.T. Bumblebee. This figure is a metallic gray redeco of Studio Series SS-57 Offroad Bumblebee also featuring N.E.S.T logos and comes with a running Sam Witwicky figurine. It was found at a Movie Trading Company store at Fort Worth, Texas. While our first US retail sighting, this figure is already in stock and ready to ship via our sponsors links below. Click on the bar and share your impressions on the 2005 Boards! Sponsor Links:*Entertainment Earth
