Today, 02:30 PM #1 Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,378 Transformers Studio Series SS-77 Deluxe Transformers: N.E.S.T. Bumblebee Found At US





Thanks to 2005 Boards member*TRUSkid, we can confirm our first US sighting of the new*Transformers Studio Series SS-77 Deluxe Transformers: N.E.S.T. Bumblebee. This figure is a metallic gray redeco of Studio Series SS-57 Offroad Bumblebee also featuring N.E.S.T logos and comes with a running Sam Witwicky figurine. It was found at a Movie Trading Company store at Fort Worth, Texas. While our first US retail sighting, this figure is already in stock and ready to ship via our sponsors links below. Click on the bar and share your impressions on the 2005 Boards! Sponsor Links:* Thanks to 2005 Boards member*TRUSkid, we can confirm our first US sighting of the new*Transformers Studio Series SS-77 Deluxe Transformers: N.E.S.T. Bumblebee. This figure is a metallic gray redeco of Studio Series SS-57 Offroad Bumblebee also featuring N.E.S.T logos and comes with a running Sam Witwicky figurine. It was found at a Movie Trading Company store at Fort Worth, Texas. While our first US retail sighting, this figure is already in stock and ready to ship via our sponsors links below. Click on the bar and share your impressions on the 2005 Boards! Sponsor Links:* Entertainment Earth ,*

__________________

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

