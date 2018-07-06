Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 06:40 PM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,600
Unicron #1 San Diego Comic Con Exclusive Variant


IDW have posted their San Diego Comic Con exclusive comic cover variants, which includes a great variant Transformers cover. Unicron #1 is getting a very nice variant cover by Alex Milne. It's a piece of art we've seen before, depicting IDW's new version of Unicron in robot mode – holding the Earth in the palm of his hand. The issue is set to go on sale at SDCC 2018 for $10.

The post Unicron #1 San Diego Comic Con Exclusive Variant appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



