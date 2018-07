Unicron #1 San Diego Comic Con Exclusive Variant

IDW have posted their San Diego Comic Con exclusive comic cover variants , which includes a great variant Transformers cover. Unicron #1 is getting a very nice variant cover by Alex Milne. It’s a piece of art we’ve seen before, depicting IDW’s new version of Unicron in robot mode – holding the Earth in the palm of his hand. The issue is set to go on sale at SDCC 2018 for $10. You can check out the cover art attached to this post – it’s quite small, so we’ve also added in the earlier art of the robot mode that » Continue Reading. The post Unicron #1 San Diego Comic Con Exclusive Variant appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM