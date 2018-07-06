|
Power of the Primes Legends Cindersaur and Outback Released at US Retail
We’ve got word that the next assortment of Power of the Primes Legends have been appearing at both US specialist comic stores and conventional mass retail stores. Power of the Primes Legends Wave 3 includes the now-female Firecon Cindersaur as well as a welcome update of Generation 1 Minibot Outback, who are respectively retools of Power of the Primes Slash and Titans Return Legend Brawn, respectively. They’ve been turning up in specialist stores across the US such as Forbidden Planet in New York, as well as in mass retail via Target in*Pleasant Hill, CA.* Happy hunting, one and all!
