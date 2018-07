Studio Series Brawl Review

The Transformers Studio Series Decepticon Brawl toy is a pretty astonishing representation of the character from the first movie...who was called Devastator, oddly. Nevertheless, he is another great stand out in the line, once you figure out the arm conversion, which the instructions are absolute rubbish in helping to figure out. i have learned to do it, and I STILL don't know what the instructions are trying to get me to do!