Straight from IDW Publishing themselves
comes the three-page preview for next week’s Lost Light #20! Featuring artwork by veteran Transformers artist Casey Coller, the second chapter of “Crucible” has Ratchet’s team of doctors work on a cure for the Sparkeaters hunting them, while Rodimus and Cyclonus tangle with Getaway, Star Saber, and their new ally. You can check it all out after the break, and then pick up the issue when it releases on July 11!
