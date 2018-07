Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,600

Lost Light #20 3-page preview



Straight from



The post







Straight from IDW Publishing themselves comes the three-page preview for next week's Lost Light #20! Featuring artwork by veteran Transformers artist Casey Coller, the second chapter of "Crucible" has Ratchet's team of doctors work on a cure for the Sparkeaters hunting them, while Rodimus and Cyclonus tangle with Getaway, Star Saber, and their new ally. You can check it all out after the break, and then pick up the issue when it releases on July 11!





