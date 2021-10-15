Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Rise Of The Beasts ? Action Scene Between Autobots & Terrocons In Cuzco


And the flow of news about the*Transformers Rise Of The Beasts filming in Cuzco is not stopping. As rumored a few hours ago, an impressive action scene between the Autobots and Terrorcons (in vehicle mode) has just been shot in Cuzco streets. The videos and images come thanks to Transformers Peru and Transformers Cuzco member Marco Masama on TikTok. Be aware that the images here could be HEAVY SPOILERS of the upcoming movie. Now that you’ve been warned, watch the videos and some screencaps after the break, and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards! HEAVY &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Rise Of The Beasts – Action Scene Between Autobots & Terrocons In Cuzco & Explosions! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



