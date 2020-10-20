Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDWs Transformers 84: Secrets and Lies, Issue #4 iTunes Preview


TFW2005 member Lucas35 prepares your October 28th New Comic Book Day pull list for the epic issue #4 conclusion to Transformers 84: Secrets &#38; Lies by rolling out the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview: On Earth, Grimlock stands alone against… Megatron? Meanwhile, on Cybertron, The Wreckers take on their very first mission! The secret history of Earth and Cybertron is revealed! Creator credits: Simon Furman (Author), Guido Guidi (Artist, Cover Artist), Casey Coller (Cover Artist), Nick Roche (Cover Artist), John-Paul Bove (Colorist) Sound off on the 2005 boards with your thoughts about this series!

The post IDWs Transformers 84: Secrets and Lies, Issue #4 iTunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



