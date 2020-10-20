|
IDWs Transformers 84: Secrets and Lies, Issue #4 iTunes Preview
TFW2005 member Lucas35 prepares your October 28th New Comic Book Day pull list for the epic issue #4 conclusion to Transformers 84: Secrets & Lies by rolling out the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview: On Earth, Grimlock stands alone against… Megatron? Meanwhile, on Cybertron, The Wreckers take on their very first mission! The secret history of Earth and Cybertron is revealed! Creator credits: Simon Furman (Author), Guido Guidi (Artist, Cover Artist), Casey Coller (Cover Artist), Nick Roche (Cover Artist), John-Paul Bove (Colorist) Sound off on the 2005 boards with your thoughts about this series!
The post IDWs Transformers 84: Secrets and Lies, Issue #4 iTunes Preview
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca