Transformers Generations Selects Deluxe Transmutate In-Hand Images
Courtesy of Instagram user*tonezone.mp4
we can share for you our first in-hand images of the new Transformers Generations Selects Deluxe Transmutate. This figure is a redeco and remold of Kingdom Fossilizer Paleotrex inspired by the unforgettable Beast Wars Transmutate. The new head works really well and, being a Fossilizer, there are several ways to assemble the body for a more cartoon-accurate result.
