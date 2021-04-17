Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Generations Selects Deluxe Transmutate In-Hand Images


Courtesy of Instagram user tonezone.mp4 we can share for you our first in-hand images of the new Transformers Generations Selects Deluxe Transmutate. This figure is a redeco and remold of Kingdom Fossilizer Paleotrex inspired by the unforgettable Beast Wars Transmutate. The new head works really well and, being a Fossilizer, there are several ways to assemble the body for a more cartoon-accurate result.

The post Transformers Generations Selects Deluxe Transmutate In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



