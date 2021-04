Transformers Generations Selects Deluxe Transmutate In-Hand Images

Courtesy of Instagram user* tonezone.mp4 *we can share for you our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers Generations Selects Deluxe Transmutate. This figure is a redeco and remold of Kingdom Fossilizer Paleotrex inspired by the unforgettable Beast Wars Transmutate. The new head works really well and, being a Fossilizer, there are several ways to assemble the body for a more cartoon-accurate result.