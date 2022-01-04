The official*Hasbro China Transformers Weibo account
*have treated us with another amazing official stop-motion video, this time to celebrate the Year Of The Tiger. This new video features Earthrise Optimus Prime and Megatron together with some Kingdom Maximals and Predacons in a fun clash. The characters then team up to perform a cover of the G1 opening theme with traditional Chinese instruments (as it was performed in another video before
). Watch the video*here
*or a YouTube mirror after the jump, as well as some screencaps. Let us know your impressions on the 2005 Board!
The post Official Transformers War For Cybertron “Year Of The Tiger” Stop Motion Video From Hasbro China
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...