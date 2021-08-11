|
Transformers Cyberverse Roll & Change Optimus Prime And Bumblebee Found At US Retail
Thanks to 2005 Board member Fallout*for giving us the heads up that the new Transformers Cyberverse Roll & Change Optimus Prime And Bumblebee are out at US retail. These figures transform automatically just by rolling them in alt mode. Both figures feature lights, 10 button-activated sound effects and Energon armor parts. They were found at Target in*Tulsa, Oklahoma for*$49.67 each. For those interested in see how the gimmick of these figure work, we had previously shared in-hand images of the Roll N Change Optimus Prime figure.
Happy hunting!
The post Transformers Cyberverse Roll & Change Optimus Prime And Bumblebee Found At US Retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca