Transformers Cyberverse Roll & Change Optimus Prime And Bumblebee Found At US Retail

Thanks to 2005 Board member Fallout*for giving us the heads up that the new Transformers Cyberverse Roll & Change Optimus Prime And Bumblebee are out at US retail. These figures transform automatically just by rolling them in alt mode. Both figures feature lights, 10 button-activated sound effects and Energon armor parts. They were found at Target in*Tulsa, Oklahoma for*$49.67 each. For those interested in see how the gimmick of these figure work, we had previously shared in-hand images of the Roll N Change Optimus Prime figure. Happy hunting!