Super_Megatron
Flame Toys Furai Model IDW Megatron Decepticon Version Revealed
Flame Toys, via their Facebook account, have just uploaded images of their new Furai Model IDW Megatron Decepticon version. The Furai Model line brings us non-transformable and easy to build snap-on model kits, ideal for fans who are not familiarized with this kind of figures. This is a slight retool of their previous Furai Model IDW Megatron Autobot version featuring a new face, fusion cannon and a proper Decepticon insignia on his chest. As we can see from the pictures, this model has a wide range of posability with more than 40 articulation points.

The post Flame Toys Furai Model IDW Megatron Decepticon Version Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



