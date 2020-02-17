|
Flame Toys Furai Model IDW Megatron Decepticon Version Revealed
Flame Toys, via their Facebook account
, have just uploaded images of their new*Furai Model IDW Megatron Decepticon version. The Furai Model line brings us non-transformable and easy to build snap-on model kits, ideal for fans who are not familiarized with this kind of figures. This is a slight retool of their previous Furai Model IDW Megatron Autobot version
*featuring a new face, fusion cannon and a proper Decepticon insignia on his chest. As we can see from the pictures, this model has a wide range of posability with more than 40 articulation points. This figure is expected for release » Continue Reading.
The post Flame Toys Furai Model IDW Megatron Decepticon Version Revealed
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2020
will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.