Hasbro New Official Images ? Studio Series and Generations Selects from Canada Fan Ex
Thanks to the Transformers Facebook page
we have official images of the awesome Studio Series and Generations Selects reveals shown at the Canada Fan Expo! In this batch of images we have: Studio Series Scavenger – Leader Class Studio Series Shockwave with Brains, Wheelie, and parachute soldier – Leader Class Studio Series Mixmaster – Voyager Class Studio Series 2007 movie Megatron – Voyager Class Generations Selects Powerdasher Zetar – Deluxe Class Generations Selects Nightbird – Deluxe Class Check them out after the jump!
