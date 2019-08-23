|
Fan Expo Canada New Studio Series Reveals: Transformers 2007 Megatron, Dark Of The Mo
Via Twitter user*@Oskarbaby1
*we have our first big reveals from Fan Expo Canada! The next Studio Series figures: Voyager Transformers 2007 Megatron Voyager Revenge Of The Fallen Mixmaster Leader Dark Of The Moon Shockwave – It also includes*Brains, Wheelie, and NEST parachute soldier mini-figures. Leader Revenge Of The Fallen Scavenger Click on the bar to see mirrored images, and stay tuned for more updates here on TFW2005! Update: Some extra images via Twitter user*@BlackFlameF50
