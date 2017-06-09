|
Transformers: The Last Knight Behind The Scene ? Buckingham Palace Driveway
The official Transformers Movie Facebook account has posted a new behind the scenes footage from Transformers: The Last Knight while wishing for the Queen’s birthday. The footage features Bumblebee (2016 Chevrolet Camaro), Hot Rod (2017 Lamborghini Centenario LP770-4) and Sir Edmund Burton (Sir Anthony Hopkins) in a*McLaren 570GT involved with a car chase scene outside*Buckingham Palace. The filmed footage was also seen on a recent TV Spot
