Hailee Steinfeld Explains Principal Photography Plans For The Bumblebee Movie

Following her brief interview with News Australia, The Bumblebee Movie star actress Hailee Steinfeld explained her plans for the principal photography of the movie. “I will be shooting Bumblebee in the [United] States and working on the music at the same time. So we will see how that all pans out,” she says. “But this movie is really something special. It has a great storyline and this character that I play, who you will soon meet, is really special. So I’m very excited for people to see it.” I am so excited I’m doing the spin-off, it’s starting very » Continue Reading. The post Hailee Steinfeld Explains Principal Photography Plans For The Bumblebee Movie appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM