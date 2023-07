Today, 09:21 AM #1 jtkv Armada Join Date: Sep 2013 Location: Toronto, Canada Posts: 680 Legacy Menasor Gift pack thoughts?











This will go on preorder on Aug 1st, on Hasbro Pulse.

Who much do you think it will go for? $200US?

Will it have additional paint decos?



I didn't get the individual figures, so am considering this gift pack... Will existing collectors dump their individual releases?



Hasbro announced the Legacy Menasor Gift pack at SDCC.

Setting aside 200$ US for it is a safe move, since 190$ is the price of the individual bots. It might end up being lower, too, like 180$.



It doesn’t necessarily have more paint apps, they’re just different, more based on the g1 toys. Breakdown also has an extra head.



#3 canprime Re: Legacy Menasor Gift pack thoughts? Quote: Originally Posted by Banshee Setting aside 200$ US for it is a safe move, since 190$ is the price of the individual bots. It might end up being lower, too, like 180$.



It doesn?t necessarily have more paint apps, they?re just different, more based on the g1 toys. Breakdown also has an extra head.



And no, I don?t think people will be dumping their menasor for this.

Is that the price that was mentioned?





If it is then that would be good, but I worry they might go higher due to being a Pulse exclusive.





Is that the price that was mentioned? If it is then that would be good, but I worry they might go higher due to being a Pulse exclusive. Either way it will add more product to the field so it will help keep prices down for a little bit longer. Though this time next year I imagine both versions will be going for a pretty penny over retail.

