Third party company*Newage Toys*have updated their*Weibo account
*with images of the color prototype of their new*H45EXR Firefox (Legends Scale Jetfire). This is a special premium redeco of*Newage H45 Firefox
*(Legends scale cartoon accurate Skyfire) featuring a new white shiny pearlescent paint and metallic red detailing. It stands 18 cm tall in robot mode and it will be a limited run. See the new images and a promotional video showing the new paint effect after the jump and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
