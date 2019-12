OldOfflineMan Beasty Join Date: Aug 2018 Location: Toronto Posts: 371

Somebody on the board installed the UV protection film on the windows in his display room. It depends what you want to protect the figure from. If you are trying to protect it from UV discolouration (e.g. yellowing), you can try this UV protection spray from Michaels:For me, I installed a UV protection film on the glass case where I'm displaying the figures.Somebody on the board installed the UV protection film on the windows in his display room.

