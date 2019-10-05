Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Dr Wu DW-P50 Drones (Cassette Drones For Siege Soundwave)


Third Party company Dr Wu has updated their Weibo account with images of their new project:*DW-P50 Drones (Cassette Drones For Siege Soundwave). This is a pair of small scout drones for Siege Voyager Soundwave. We have a small blue 6-wheeled scout drone (slightly based on G1 Soundwave’s Autoscout) and red flyng drone. Both figures have unique and fun designs and can be stored inside Soundwave’s chest in their “cassette” modes. A nice addition to Soundwave’s army, and you know you can’t have enough cassettes for him. We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but you &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Dr Wu DW-P50 Drones (Cassette Drones For Siege Soundwave) appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
