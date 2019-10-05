|
Dr Wu DW-P50 Drones (Cassette Drones For Siege Soundwave)
Third Party company Dr Wu has updated their Weibo account
with images of their new project:*DW-P50 Drones (Cassette Drones For Siege Soundwave). This is a pair of small scout drones for Siege Voyager Soundwave. We have a small blue 6-wheeled scout drone (slightly based on G1 Soundwave’s Autoscout) and red flyng drone. Both figures have unique and fun designs and can be stored inside Soundwave’s chest in their “cassette” modes. A nice addition to Soundwave’s army, and you know you can’t have enough cassettes for him. We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but you » Continue Reading.
