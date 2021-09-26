|
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up September Week 04
September is about to leave us and we have some new Transformers sightings from around the world. New Cyberverse and Kingdom toys in Germany, Draculus is available in New Zealand, new Cyberverse toys and the elusive Authentics Alpha Shockwave have been spotted in Peru, and Singapore fans can now hunt the newest Kingdom Deluxe toys and Masterpiece Thundercracker. Cyberverse Wave 1 Roll & Combine, Kingdom Wave 3 Core And Cyberverse Wave 9 Scout In Germany
*Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Nevermore*we can confirm that Cyberverse 2-packs*Bumblebee & Dinobot Swoop (Bumbleswoop) and Megatron & Dinobot Slug (Slugtron) were spotted at*Smyths in » Continue Reading.
