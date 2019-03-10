|
Newsarama Interview With Brian Ruckley On The New IDW Transformers Comic Series
*have updated their website with a nice*Interview With Brian Ruckley, writer of the*New IDW Transformers Comic Series. Mr. Ruckley comments on the situation of Cybertron during this new story. We should expect no war, but not a perfect world. He also confirms that there won’t be any crossover with any other Hasbro comic franchise, and there won’t be any contact with Earth… at least on the very first arc. You can read the full interview here
, and enjoy the mirrored cover gallery after the jump.*The all new Transformers #1 is arriving to comic stores next Wednesday, March 13th. » Continue Reading.
