Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Super Impulse Worlds Smallest Transformers Line G1 Optimus Prime Sample
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 42,965
Super Impulse Worlds Smallest Transformers Line G1 Optimus Prime Sample


Courtesy of Toy Book on Twitter*we have a look at the upcoming*Super Impulse Worlds Smallest Transformers Line G1 Optimus Prime Sample. The*Wold Smallest line*consists of*iconic retro brands in tiny toys or figurines. We had reported the first 2 characters of these little non-transformable figurines: Bumblebee and Starscream. According to the info shared by Toy Book, Wave 1 will also include Optimus Prime and now we have our first look at the Autobot leader for this line. While we are yet to see the next waves,*all the figurines shown so far are identical to the ones sold &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Super Impulse Worlds Smallest Transformers Line G1 Optimus Prime Sample appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention  full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets

Special guests include Blu Mankuma the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne, Jack Lawrence, Kei Zama and Livio Ramondelli.

TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
G1 Transformers Pre-rub Circle Stamp 1984 Bumblebee
Transformers
NEW Hasbro Transformers Generations Evolution Nemesis Prime Action Figure $130
Transformers
Transformers LG-61 Decepticon Clones Wingspan and Pounce w/ Nonnef Guns
Transformers
Transformers LG-58 Autobot Clones Fastlane and Cloudraker
Transformers
Transformers Movie Masterpiece MPM-4 Optimus Prime
Transformers
Transformers Encore #20A Devastator Special Edition Takara Tomy MISB G1
Transformers
Transformers Encore #12 Metroplex Takara Tomy MISB G1
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:33 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.