|
Super Impulse Worlds Smallest Transformers Line G1 Optimus Prime Sample
Courtesy of Toy Book on Twitter
*we have a look at the upcoming*Super Impulse Worlds Smallest Transformers Line G1 Optimus Prime Sample. The*Wold Smallest line
*consists of*iconic retro brands in tiny toys or figurines. We had reported the first 2 characters
of these little non-transformable figurines: Bumblebee and Starscream. According to the info shared by Toy Book, Wave 1 will also include Optimus Prime and now we have our first look
at the Autobot leader for this line. While we are yet to see the next waves,*all the figurines shown so far are identical to the ones sold » Continue Reading.
The post Super Impulse Worlds Smallest Transformers Line G1 Optimus Prime Sample
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets
Special guests include Blu Mankuma
the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain
the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener
the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky
, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman
, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer
, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne
, Jack Lawrence
, Kei Zama
and Livio Ramondelli
.
TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online
.