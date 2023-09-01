|
Beast Wars Lot & Combiner Wars Lot
Beast Wars $230 OBO
Classics 2.0 Cheetor
Generations Rhinox
Beast Wars Optimal Optimus (no instructions)
Classics 2.0 Dinobot
Beast Wars Airazor (no instructions)
Combiner Wars $250 OBO
Superion (snapped neck piece-see photo)
-----------
Silverbolt
Air Raid
Firefly
Skydive
Powerglide
Menasor
----------
Motormaster
Blackjack
Breakdown (broken attachment + hole-see photo)
Dead End
Dragstrip
Brake-Neck
Meet and Greet in Toronto (maybe GTA)
