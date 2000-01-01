Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 07:52 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,962
Top 10 Transformers Who Suffer from GPS
With all votes collected and counted, here are the top 10 Transformers who suffer from the dreaded GPS (Gold Plastic Syndrome)I'm pretty skeptical about one entrant on the list though.

https://youtu.be/LFokGNCQcdg
