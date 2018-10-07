Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,213

Transformers: Cyberverse Scout Class Wave 1 and Bumblebee Movie Energon Igniters Powe



2005 Boards member Nevermore*reports that the*Transformers: Cyberverse Scout Class Wave 1 and Bumblebee Movie Energon Igniters Power Plus Shatter Are Out In Germany. Cyberverse Scout Wave 1 (consisting of Bumblebee, Grimlock, Megatron and Starscream) was spotted at*Galeria Kaufhof in downtown Münster. German shelves also received Energon Igniters Power Plus Shatter (Plymouth Satellite alt mode) at*Rofu Kinderland in Münster-Mecklenbeck. Happy hunting to all German fans! Have you found new figures in your country? Let us know on the 2005 Boards!



2005 Boards member Nevermore*reports that the*Transformers: Cyberverse Scout Class Wave 1 and Bumblebee Movie Energon Igniters Power Plus Shatter Are Out In Germany. Cyberverse Scout Wave 1 (consisting of Bumblebee, Grimlock, Megatron and Starscream) was spotted at*Galeria Kaufhof in downtown Münster. German shelves also received Energon Igniters Power Plus Shatter (Plymouth Satellite alt mode) at*Rofu Kinderland in Münster-Mecklenbeck. Happy hunting to all German fans! Have you found new figures in your country? Let us know on the 2005 Boards!





