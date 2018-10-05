|
Flame Toys #01-A Shattered Glass Drift Official Images
Flame Toys On Facebook
*has uploaded a nice gallery of official images of the upcoming*Flame Toys #01-A Shattered Glass Drift. This is a very nice repaint of the impressive Drift action figure, the first release of Flame Toys’ Kuro Kara Kuri line. We had seen it on display at New York Comic-Con
*thanks to our coverage. This line is bringing impressive Officially licensed, highly poseable non-transformable figures made with premium materials and finishing. You can read the official product description below: – The irreverent Drift version called Shattered Glass Drift is present! – With 2 rifles and rifle cases as » Continue Reading.
The post Flame Toys #01-A Shattered Glass Drift Official Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2018 Action Figure Expo
will be Sunday, September 16th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.