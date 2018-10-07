Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Energon Igniters Power Plus Series Decepticon Shatter S


The buzz is spreading over US shelves! Thanks to 2005 Boards member Swoop Dogg*gave us the heads up of the*Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Energon Igniters Power Plus Series Decepticon Shatter Spotted At Target. This figure would be the only lone release of the Power Plus Series Wave 2 and brings us*Shatter in her Plymouth Satellite alt mode. She*was found at*Target in Cincinnati, Ohio.* Happy hunting to all fans!

The post Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Energon Igniters Power Plus Series Decepticon Shatter Spotted At Target appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
