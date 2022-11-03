Via eBay user @rubyemeralite
we can share for you a new set of stock images showing the packaging of the Transformers EarthSpark Wave 1 toys. We have a clear look at the packaging of: 1-Step Flip Changer Bumblebee 1-Step Flip Changer Optimus Prime 1-Step Flip Changer Wheeljack Warrior Skywarp Warrior Elita-1 Warrior Optimus Prime Deluxe Terran Twitch See the new images after the jump and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
