Thanks to Loopaza Mega Store On Facebook
*we have scans of*Takara Legends: LG-42 God Bomber Bio Card and Mini Comic/Manga. As usual with Takara Legends figures, the included mini comic/manga tells us a story for the presentation of the character. We also get a look at a picture of Gob Bomber using two Unite Warriors/Combiner Wars characters/molds as legs which has been verified as a hidden feature in the toy that has got CW connection ports. You can check some key pictures after the jump. Click on the bar to see the rest of images at the 2005 Boards.  
The post Takara Legends: LG-42 God Bomber Bio Card and Mini Comic/Manga
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...