Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,717

Transformers: The Last Knight ? Autobot Sqweeks Meet And Greet



He may not be alive but would you like to meet and greet Autobot Sqweeks from Transformers: The Last Knight? On June 21, Paramount Pictures will bring Michael Bay’s latest Cybertronian epic into theaters, with the release of TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT. Now, in the ramp-up to the film, one of the newest Transformers is heading out on a road trip, and you just might be able to meet him in a city near you! Sqweeks is an Autobot that transforms into a Vespa scooter, and before his ego gets too big, you can track him down for a selfie.



The post







More... He may not be alive but would you like to meet and greet Autobot Sqweeks from Transformers: The Last Knight? On June 21, Paramount Pictures will bring Michael Bay’s latest Cybertronian epic into theaters, with the release of TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT. Now, in the ramp-up to the film, one of the newest Transformers is heading out on a road trip, and you just might be able to meet him in a city near you! Sqweeks is an Autobot that transforms into a Vespa scooter, and before his ego gets too big, you can track him down for a selfie. » Continue Reading. The post Transformers: The Last Knight – Autobot Sqweeks Meet And Greet appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________