He may not be alive but would you like to meet and greet Autobot Sqweeks from Transformers: The Last Knight? On June 21, Paramount Pictures will bring Michael Bay’s latest Cybertronian epic into theaters, with the release of TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT. Now, in the ramp-up to the film, one of the newest Transformers is heading out on a road trip, and you just might be able to meet him in a city near you! Sqweeks is an Autobot that transforms into a Vespa scooter, and before his ego gets too big, you can track him down for a selfie. » Continue Reading.
