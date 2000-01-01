Stormrave Machine War Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: New Brunswick Posts: 259

Looking for art commissions? Visit Twitter Nick Roche @NickRoche and Alex Milne @markerguru are taking pre-orders for commissions. Their information, prices and how to sign up is on their respective twitter feeds.



Nick would like interested folks to visit a page to sign up (different page for headshot, torso and full body) whereas Alex has an email to send commission requests.



Sara will be putting something on her twitter too I believe.



So if anyone here is interested in a commission, this is how to get one, because they might be full up by the time the con starts.



(It SHOULD go without saying but it's a big problem for the artists if people ask for stuff and then don't show up at the con/don't have money to pay for it. However, if you can't make the show, you can send a friend with your money to pick up your art for you, as long as the artist knows who to give it to.)