Shockwave 75 I drink, & I know things. Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada Posts: 2,006

Are there any custom heads for CW Deathcobra & Jarugar? I've got CW Liokaiser on the way to me, and I'd like to know if there have been any new heads made for Deathcobra and Jarugar on Shapeways or something.



I've got Alpha Bravo and Off Road just laying around, and if I'm totally honest with myself, I'm never going to combine them with their respective teams ever again, having gotten the proper bots. But I figure they would make easy repaints into the two missing Liokaiser members, they just need new heads.



Anybody know if any had ever been made?





COME SEE MY COLLECTION

__________________