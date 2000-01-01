Today, 06:37 PM #1 GotBot Armada Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 633 Everything about TR Trypticon

1) the unboxing, collector's card and box art.

2) full overview of Decepticons Necro, Full-Tilt and Trypticon himeself. He is shown in all modes, along with his transformation and a discussion about whether the hip, chest and tail issues occurred on this copy, and tips to maybe aid in correcting them.

3)The last twenty minutes, or so, have several comparisons with Metroplex, Devastator and Fortress Maximus, a few size and weight statistics and,

4) finally, shows off versions of the ultimate Autobot and Decepticon bases!



Is he a real candidate for toy of the year?



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dzSoWUA6uhQ EVERYTHING about Transformers Titans Return Trypticon! This includes -1) the unboxing, collector's card and box art.2) full overview of Decepticons Necro, Full-Tilt and Trypticon himeself. He is shown in all modes, along with his transformation and a discussion about whether the hip, chest and tail issues occurred on this copy, and tips to maybe aid in correcting them.3)The last twenty minutes, or so, have several comparisons with Metroplex, Devastator and Fortress Maximus, a few size and weight statistics and,4) finally, shows off versions of the ultimate Autobot and Decepticon bases!Is he a real candidate for toy of the year? Today, 06:46 PM #2 RNSrobot Animated Join Date: Aug 2008 Location: Edmonton AB Posts: 1,763 Re: Everything about TR Trypticon Man I'm not even waiting on a sale for this motherfucker. Well, in September when I have the spare scratch lol

