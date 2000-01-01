EVERYTHING about Transformers Titans Return Trypticon! This includes -
1) the unboxing, collector's card and box art.
2) full overview of Decepticons Necro, Full-Tilt and Trypticon himeself. He is shown in all modes, along with his transformation and a discussion about whether the hip, chest and tail issues occurred on this copy, and tips to maybe aid in correcting them.
3)The last twenty minutes, or so, have several comparisons with Metroplex, Devastator and Fortress Maximus, a few size and weight statistics and,
4) finally, shows off versions of the ultimate Autobot and Decepticon bases!
Is he a real candidate for toy of the year?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dzSoWUA6uhQ