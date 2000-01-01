Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 06:16 PM   #1
UltraMarknus
Springer Fanboy
Join Date: Mar 2009
Location: Niagara, Ontario
Posts: 2,111
FS K/O Masterpiece Star Saber
Comes complete in his box. "Mint" shape. Nothing broken. I did not apply any stickers or anything. Box is a little banged up. Great looking figure!

$90 shipped!
My Feedback Thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...t=ultramarknus
