TFcon is very happy to welcome Gregg Berger the voices of Grimlock, Skyfire, Long Haul, and Outback in the Transformers Generation 1 cartoon as a guest at TFcon Los Angeles 2023. He is also known for his role as Odie in Garfield. Gregg will participate in a Q&A panel and autograph session with the attendees of America?s Ultimate Transformers Fan Experience. Please check the TFcon website for the full guest signing schedule prior to the event for the exact time. Gregg Berger is presented by The Chosen Prime
. Tickets are on sale now at