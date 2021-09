Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,127

Transformers: Cyberverse S4 Warrior Dinobot Snarl Alt-Mode And Robot Mode Images



Thanks to the Walmart app, we now have our first look at the alt-mode and the robot mode of*Transformers: Cyberverse S4 Warrior Dinobot Snarl. These new images come right after our first in-package look yesterday. You can check ’em out, after the jump.



